Miley Cyrus Bares It All In New Photo [NSFW PIC]

Miley Cyrus has made waves on the internet again with her latest photo shoot by celebrity photographer Dave LaChapelle.

According to The Sun, the pop star stripped it all off for the prison-themed shoot that appeared in LaChapelle’s new book Lost + Found.

In the photo, Cyrus appears naked on a prison floor while reaching up toward the light coming from a window.

Another photo from the book showed a nude Cyrus depicted as a colorful butterfly in similar surroundings.

