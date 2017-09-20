MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Goes Ballistic On Camera Crew [Watch]

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 30: MSNBC political analyst speaks onstage during the MSNBC lunch session panel during the summer Television Critics Association press tour on July 30, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“Stop the hammering!” MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell said during commercial break.

O’Donnell hammered that point home when he absolutely melted down while shooting an MSNBC broadcast, reportedly on Aug. 29 per TMZ.

In the video, you see O’Donnell heading into a commercial break when you can noise in the background, like someone is hammering a nail.

The veteran reporter lost it on the floor crew as you can hear a sound of “thumping” continually going through the speakers. He said he was also getting extraneous noise in his earpiece.

You can see the video hereWarning: Explicit Language

In his defense, the construction noise was blatant, and would reasonably be distracting. We don’t blame O’Donnell for his meltdown.

