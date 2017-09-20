Nicki Minaj Caught Making Fun Of Aaliyah’s Death [PIC]

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BMI)

The legendary Aaliyah tragically died at the age of 22, but that didn’t stop Nicki Minaj from mocking the accident…….

According to MTO News, when the rapper shared a screenshot from her group message on Twitter, Minaj was trying laugh at the message she received.

However, many people took notice of her group’s name, which was “Aaliyah Airlines” followed by a plane emoji and fire.

This is crude reference to the devastating plane crash that killed Aaliyah back in 2001.

While Minaj has since deleted the Tweet, it’s already been shared by 3000 others and screenshots were already taken.

See a pic of the rude joke right here.

