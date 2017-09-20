Rappers Arrested After Uploading YouTube Music Video Involving Guns And Violence

Filed Under: Arrested, Gangs, Gangster, Guns, Music Video, Rap, Rappers, YouTube

A group of Seaside, CA gang members were arrested Wednesday morning after uploading a YouTube music video that involved guns and lyrics that claimed they’d kill rival gang members.

After the video was uploaded on Sept. 14, the police were quick to investigate the incident surrounding the seven men in the music video, per KCRA.

The reason for the arrests? They all had prior felony convictions from different cases and it is against the law for a felon to possess a firearm

According to the report, the anti-violence task force had been investigating the Norteno gang’s activities in Seaside for months before the YouTube video was uploaded. Most of the men seen in the video did not cover their faces to conceal their identities.

At least two of the rappers are seen shooting guns in the video.

As of 9:45 AM PST, the YouTube video is still up. You can see the original video hereWarning: Explicit Language

Long story short: be smart when uploading videos.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live