Rappers Arrested After Uploading YouTube Music Video Involving Guns And Violence

A group of Seaside, CA gang members were arrested Wednesday morning after uploading a YouTube music video that involved guns and lyrics that claimed they’d kill rival gang members.

After the video was uploaded on Sept. 14, the police were quick to investigate the incident surrounding the seven men in the music video, per KCRA.

The reason for the arrests? They all had prior felony convictions from different cases and it is against the law for a felon to possess a firearm

According to the report, the anti-violence task force had been investigating the Norteno gang’s activities in Seaside for months before the YouTube video was uploaded. Most of the men seen in the video did not cover their faces to conceal their identities.

At least two of the rappers are seen shooting guns in the video.

As of 9:45 AM PST, the YouTube video is still up. You can see the original video here. Warning: Explicit Language

Long story short: be smart when uploading videos.