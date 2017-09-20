Searching For These Celebs May Destroy Your Computer

Avril Lavigne has been named the most dangerous celebrity on the Internet by Cybersecurity firm McAfee.

Searches for the singer’s name have a 14.5 percent chance of taking web surfers to a page containing viruses or malware.

The threat increases to 22 percent if the search is for “Avril Lavigne” and “free MP3.” Second on the list of dangerous celebs is Bruno Mars, followed by Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik and Celine Dion.

Last year, Amy Schumer was named the most dangerous celebrity on the Internet.

