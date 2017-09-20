Usher’s Accuser In Herpes Lawsuit Finally Reveals Her Identity

The woman who is suing Usher for $20 million for giving her herpes has finally been revealed.

TMZ learned in the legal documents that her name is Laura Helm and she had two sexual encounters with the hip hop star.

According to the report, which goes into plenty of detail, on the second occasion he did not wear a condom and says a few days after that she noticed an unusual bump on the inside of her cheek. A few days after that she noticed a similar bump, the size of a green pea, on her vagina.

Apparently, he set the mood by putting on jazz music while performing various sex acts. Helm says they were friends and he won her into the bedroom by telling her about his humanitarian efforts in Africa.