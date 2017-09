y'all my man is so cute, look at the selfie he just sent me 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/VHbnk5xLM3 — lourdes (@gossipgriII) September 18, 2017

Lourdes must have known that her boyfriend looked just like Michael Jackson when she posted his selfie.

So far the picture has gone viral with over 1,700 retweets, 6,400 likes, & 1,800 comments.

The reaction on social media is comedy! Look at some of the comments below:

He shouldn't take selfies while driving. He might get hit by a smooth criminal — Thee Barry S. Naylor (@BSNComedy) September 20, 2017

He wanna be starting something — Thee Barry S. Naylor (@BSNComedy) September 20, 2017

This one is my favorite.

Your man just asked me if I'm ok https://t.co/otNjdbO9vS — Annie (@LeRouge_A) September 19, 2017

Source : Yahoo