On Sept. 29, Converse is launching Chuck Taylors that feature some of your favorite NBA teams.

According to High Snobiety, the release will be a “three tier Chuck Taylor All Star collection consisting of Gameday, Legend and Franchise variations.”

To go along with this collection, Converse will also be rolling out NBA apparel. The shoe prices will range from $107 to $238 and will be available in retailers and online.

Click here to see pictures of the sneakers and for more info.