Cops Rushing To Aaron Carter’s Home For Suspected Suicide Attempt

By Nina
Filed Under: Aaron Carter
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

After receiving a strange call, cops are heading over to Aaron Carter’s home in case he may be fatally under the influence.

Enforcement got a call from someone who was talking with Carter on the phone who said that something seemed off during their conversation. TMZ reports that one of his neighbors went to knock on his door, but there was no response.

There have been recent concerns that Carter may be suicidal, so hopefully the immediate police response will be able stop any incident from occurring.

