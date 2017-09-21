Rihanna Announced Another Fenty x Puma Sneaker [PICS]

Goodness gracious, Rihanna is on a roll.

After the highly successful release of her Fenty beauty line, Rihanna still has more to give. She announced her new Puma x Fenty creeper.

This new drop is a continuation of her partnership with Puma to release her creeper brand shoes. The new creeper looks like a combo between her previous releases, with a triple colorway in black, white, and red. Also, these shoes come with some amazing leather Puma anklets.

The Ankle Strap Creeper officially releases on Sept. 28.

Stay strapped with the Ankle Strap Creeper. SEPT. 28 #FENTYxPUMA A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Rihanna is so winning 2017.