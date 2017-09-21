Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Releasing A Holiday Line [PICS]

It’s only been two weeks since the massively anticipated Fenty beauty line hit stores, but there are already talks of a new holiday collection release.
Take a look at the line’s beautiful holographic design below that Rihanna posted.
She revealed the entire lineup for us to marvel at in another Instagram post.
The whole holiday collection includes liquid eyeliner, a makeup brush to go with the palette, more lip glosses, and multiple lipsticks, reports PopSugar.
The lipsticks are a great addition considering the initial Fenty beauty launch only had a “universal” lip gloss shade for lip products.
The holiday drop is set for Oct. 13 and will be available in Sephora stores and online.