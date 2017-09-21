Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Releasing A Holiday Line [PICS]

It’s only been two weeks since the massively anticipated Fenty beauty line hit stores, but there are already talks of a new holiday collection release.

Take a look at the line’s beautiful holographic design below that Rihanna posted.

Sneak peek for the holidays. OCT. 13 @sephora @fentybeauty #sephoralovesfentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

She revealed the entire lineup for us to marvel at in another Instagram post.

Holiday collection. You ready? Friday Oct 13th. @sephora @fentybeauty #sephoralovesfentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

The whole holiday collection includes liquid eyeliner, a makeup brush to go with the palette, more lip glosses, and multiple lipsticks, reports PopSugar.

The lipsticks are a great addition considering the initial Fenty beauty launch only had a “universal” lip gloss shade for lip products.

The holiday drop is set for Oct. 13 and will be available in Sephora stores and online.