Sacramento International Ranked Number One In Medium Airports For The 2017 North American Airport Satisfaction Study

Although airports have packed terminals, long lines and many delays J.D. Power’s 2017 North American Airport Satisfaction Study says travelers are the happiest they have been when flying through the U.S. this year!

Sacramento International has been ranked the highest overall rating in 2017 in the medium airport category, and I couldn’t agree more as a frequent flyer! Sacramento earned 810 points on J.D. Power’s 1,000-point scale.

According to USA Today, J.D. Power’s 2017 ratings divided airports into three categories. “Mega” airports were defined as those handling more than 32.5 million annual passengers. The “large” category included airports with 10 million to 32.4 million passengers while the “medium” category looked at airports with between 3 million and 9.9 million passengers.

The first North American airport satisfaction survey was conducted in 2000. It measures accessibility, check-in and baggage check process, security screening, shopping, terminal facilities and baggage claim.

The overall traveler satisfaction reached 749 out of 1,000 points which is an all time high for J.D. Power’s survey.

Congrats Sacramento!

See the full list here!