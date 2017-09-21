Selena Gomez Is The New Face Of Puma

Selena Gomez has signed on with Puma to be a long-term partner.

According to Vogue, this partnership will be an “ongoing series of projects, as [Selena] has been tasked to design product and help direct future campaigns.”

Gomez said in a press release:

“Being part of the PUMA family is very exciting for me,” said Selena Gomez in a press release. “PUMA has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion. It’s amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I’m excited to be a part of it. I am hoping that we can create something special together. We already have some really cool projects in the works.”

Can’t wait to see what great designs this collab will bring!

