Apparently, people want to wear jeans while showing off a little bit of sexiness with their skin.

Topshop has the answer in the form of “Clear Knee Mom Jeans” being sold online by Nordstrom. For only $95, you can score a pair that show off your knee caps!

But, seriously, people are getting confused as to why anyone would want to buy them.

These are actual jeans you can buy at @Nordstrom that cost $95. Called Clear Knee Mom Jeans. We are truly living in the dark time line. pic.twitter.com/vv9flwQeXx — Saucy Jed Whitaker (@Jed05) March 13, 2017

How are these

1) $95?

2) real?https://t.co/uhJXFhisp8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 13, 2017

According to the description, the “Slick plastic panels bare your’ knees for a futuristic feel in tapered and cropped high-waist jeans.”

…i’ll pass.