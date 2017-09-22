‘Death Wish Coffee’ Recalled For Fear It Might Actually Harm People

Filed Under: Coffee, Death Wish Coffee, FDA, Kill, Recall
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 10: An expresso coffee pours into a cup for a customer at the Los Pinarenos Fruteria on March 10, 2015 in Miami, Florida. A panel of government-appointed scientists at the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee charged with proposing changes to U.S. dietary guidelines announced recently that three to five cups of coffee daily do not have long-term health risks, and help reduce the risk for heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Death Wish Coffee, a very popular (and strong) brand of coffee, is recalling its Death Wish Nitro product because, well, there’s a chance it can actually kill you.

According to their press release, a process specialist recommended that they add an additional step to our nitro cold brew production process. Based on these recommendations, they decided to recall all Death Wish Nitro cans.

They note that if anyone has any cans of the Nitro at home to get rid of it. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the issue and that the recall is merely a precautionary step.

As the U.S. Food and Drink Administration (FDA) detailed in a release, the current process used to make the canned cold brew infused with nitrogen has the potential to create botulin.

Botulin is a toxin that causes people to experience a severe and potentially fatal form of food poisoning. And the FDA warns can also lead to, “weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing.”

Yikes!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live