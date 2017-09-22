Hurricane Victims Dial Sex Hotline After FEMA Tweets Out Wrong Number

Filed Under: Call, FEMA, Hotline, Hurricane, Irma, Phone Number, Sex, Wrong
A smartphone showing the first twitter message of Pope Benedict XVI is held in front of a computer showing the logo of Twitter on December 12, 2012 in Rome. Pope Benedict XVI sent his first Twitter message from a digital tablet on Wednesday during his weekly general audience using the handle @pontifex, blessing his hundreds of thousands of new Internet followers. AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP / GABRIEL BOUYS
(Photo credit GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

I’m pretty sure that’s not what the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 4 office meant to do when they tweeted out the phone number to offer assistance to people dealing with damaged roofs.

What was supposed to be a “1-888” number was actually sent out as a “1-800” one, The Miami Herald reported Friday afternoon.

“Welcome to America’s hottest talk line. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press ‘1’ to connect, free, now,” said a recording when those affected by the storm dialed in to 1-800-ROOF-BLU.

When, in actuality, the phone number is supposed to be 1-888-ROOF-BLU.

FEMA has since deleted the tweet and uploaded a new one with the correct number.

Despite being a serious matter, we can’t help but chuckle a little inside.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live