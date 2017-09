It’s official: Kylie Jenner is going to be a mom!

TMZ has reported that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with rapper Travis Scott‘s child.

The pair have been dating since April, and Jenner has reportedly been telling friends about the pregnancy since earlier this month.

While the gender is unverified, it’s been reported that she’s expecting to have a baby girl.

Jenner revealed the news with photos of her baby bump on Snapchat. You can see the pics for yourself right here!