Mopping for 20 Min. Burns 107 Calories And More

Hate cleaning? Here’s something that could motivate you to get those chores done.

Researchers found that doing two hours of intense cleaning can burn about 600 calories. You only burn about half that running a 5K! Researchers used fitness trackers on participants to determine the intensity and calorie count of each task.

Here’s how you can clean your way fit:

Vacuuming for 20 minutes = 80 calories

Cleaning the bathroom for 20 minutes = 100 calories

Mopping for 20 minutes = 107 calories

Cleaning windows for 20 minutes = 115 calories

Dusting for 40 minutes = 194 calories

