Photo Of Yoda Accidentally Appears In Saudi Arabian Textbooks

The founding of the United Nations was a memorable moment. Remember when Yoda sat next to King Faisal?

No? Well, hopefully you don’t because that didn’t happen. (obviously)

The Saudi government is scrambling to withdraw a history textbook that accidentally included a doctored photograph of Faisal sitting next to the little green Star Wars character.

The picture was supposed to illustrate a section on the King’s rule but somehow the book’s editors used a version that showed Yoda perched next to the monarch as he signed the UN charter.

The black-and-white photograph of Faisal and Yoda is the work of a 26-year-old Saudi artist named Abdullah al-Sheri, who created the photo as part of a series that shows “Star Wars” characters in Saudi Arabian history.

You can see the photos here.