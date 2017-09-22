This Student Brought In A 3-By-5 Notecard For A Test, But The Teacher Didn’t Specify ‘Inches’ [Photo]

Many students have had classes where the professor says “you are allowed to bring in one 3×5 notecard for the test.” Obviously, these students have taken advantage of this allowance which they pack to the borders in notes and answers.

However, these professors are usually certain to mention that it is in inches.

Here’s a picture of a student at Anne Arundel Community that brought in her 3×5 notecard when one professor forgot to specify “in inches.”

Yep, it was a 3×5 foot notecard. Well played student, well played. Hopefully Reb Beatty will remember to specify inches next time.

