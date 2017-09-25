Couple Gets Married In Costco. Take A Look At Their Ceremony! [Video]

A Costco Wholesale warehouse location in Woodbridge, Virginia, January 5, 2016. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB / AFP / SAUL LOEB
(Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Many people feel the best place to propose to their future significant other is at a special place. Disneyland. Favorite ballpark. Sunset beach setting. A beautiful cruise.

What about a Costco?

Over the weekend, Australian couple tied the knot in the bride’s favorite store.

“Where else can I get married to the one I love, in the place that I love, surrounded by the people I love?,” she says in the video, originally reported by A Current Affair.

There's a wedding at Costco today haha

A post shared by Nick Triantafillou (@xelfer) on

Somethin different….a wedding at @costco?

A post shared by Richard Smith (@rps88a) on

The bride walked down the aisle…or, tire aisle, as friends, family and shoppers watched the ceremony.

Catering also came courtesy of the food court, with hot dogs, pizza, and unlimited fountain soft drinks.

There’s love…and then there’s obsession. I think the bride crossed into the latter. Either way, congrats to the newly weds!

