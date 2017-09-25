marijuana, weed, college degree, grow, 420

Get A College Degree In Growing Weed

By Tony Tecate
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Niagara College in Ontario, Canada is getting students prepared to capitalize on the emerging marijuana industry by offering a program that will train them the best ways to grow weed.

The one-year program is designed to help students get into the business and become federally-licensed producers.

Grads will get the official title of “Greenhouse and Controlled Environment Technicians” and will be not only able to grow the stuff like a pro, but will also understand and stay on top of all the legal aspects of the business.

