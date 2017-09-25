‘Impeach Trump’ Billboard Added To The San Francisco Bay Bridge

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2017 upon arrival from his New Jersey golf club. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM
(Photo credit NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

If you’re cruising over the San Francisco Bay Bridge, you may notice that something has been added.

On Monday morning, commuters were greeted with a billboard that shows President Donald Trump’s face, along with the word “impeach” in all caps, according to reports KTVU.

The east-facing video billboard that will remain on the bridge through October 1 was paid for by the California-based Courage campaign that’s asking Congress to start impeachment proceedings against the Trump.

In August, Courage Campaign launched a petition to impeach Trump, which was signed by more than 22,000 people in less than three hours. It now has more than 90,000 signatures.

