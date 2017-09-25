Little Caesars Location Receives Love After Posting This Message To Homeless Man [Photo]

Filed Under: Dumpster, free, Homeless, Little Caesars, North Dakota, North Fargo, pizza
WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 17: Slices of pizza made by the Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a mobile pizza kitchen, wait for distribution in front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building September 17, 2007 in Washington, DC. The Love Kitchen was in town to provide hot pizza meals to homeless people including homeless veterans. Little Caesar's founder Michael Ilitch was awarded with the Secretary's Award Monday by the Department of Veterans Affairs to recognize his support of veterans.
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

One of the biggest issues our country is fighting is the number of homeless people. They’re human and, with the help of other humans, they can be lifted up off the streets.

Employees at a Little Caesars restaurant in Fargo, North Dakota couldn’t help but notice a homeless man continually digging through their trash outside.

One day, the staff at Little Caesars finally had enough.

They typed up a letter and taped it on a glass window the man had to pass by, before getting to the dumpster. They refused to allow him to eat from the dumpster, but they offered a much better alternative.

Kudos to the location, that’s a huge heart they have!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live