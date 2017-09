Post Malone’s audience in St. Louis on Sunday night (Sept. 24) was apparently uninitiated in the ways of the stage dive.

Related: Watch Post Malone Cover Nirvana’s All Apologies

Malone took a flying leap, but the fans failed to catch him.

“Felt like Jack Black in School of Rock tonight when I staged dived and nobody caught my fat a–,” Malone tweeted. “Wish I had Lil Uzi body.” Multiple fans replied with video of the ill-fated jump.

Better luck next time Post.