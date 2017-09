Just days after Oreo announced their new cookie butter flavor, Arby’s has joined the party by introducing their new Cookie Butter Shake!

#arbys #cookiebuttershake #omg A post shared by Jamie J (@peacenlove0420) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

New cookie butter shake just the name alone brings me such happiness #Arby's #cookiebuttershake #delicious A post shared by Joy Kassinger (@joy_kassinger) on Sep 22, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Arby’s new Cookie Butter Shake is made with cinnamon spice and topped with whipped cream and crushed cookie pieces, Brand Eating reports.

You can find the new Cookie Butter Shake available at participating Arby’s locations this fall. It will likely be available until the winter.