WATCH: Post Malone’s Stage Dive Fail At Recent Concert

Post Malone can learn a thing or two about stage diving from Lil Uzi Vert.

During his Sunday night show near St. Louis, Post Malone attempted to stage dive into the crowd. However, with plenty of fans recording the concert, the rapper fell to the floor.

The recordings of the fall from the concert were posted on YouTube and Twitter. One YouTuber compiled all the videos together and uploaded the compilation.

Fans tweeted, apologizing that should’ve been catching instead of filming.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

