A Swedish model has made the record books for her insanely large bottom.

According to MTO News, 24-year-old Natasha Crown is in the Guinness World Records for getting the largest butt implants ever.

Her derrière is now 72 inches around, and Crown wants to go even bigger! She told the Daily Mail:

“Maybe I have body dysmorphia or something but I don’t feel like it is even that big. I definitely want bigger.”

And the shopping continues .. I hope you all like velvet😘

