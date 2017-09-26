B.o.B. Seeking $100 Million To Prove The Earth Is Flat

Looking to waste some money? B.o.B. has a GoFundMe page just for you!

According to SF Gate, the rapper is currently seeking $100 million in order to prove the debunked theory that the Earth is flat.

B.o.B. has already donated $1,000 to the cause, and he’s hoping fellow Flat Earthers will foot the remaining $99,999,000.

Apparently, the money will be spent on sending satellites into space to reveal the true shape of the Earth.

Unfortunately for B.o.B., his request has been met with widespread mockery and has so far only hit about $2000 (or 0.002% of his goal).

You can find his GoFundMe page right here, and you can learn about the rapper’s other crazy theories right here.