A day after hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” is now certified platinum.

PLATINUM!!!!!! Thank you BARDIGANG,FRIENDS,Family ,Radio personality ,DJs,ARTIST !!!!Made it happen for me !!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

She was the first female rapper to reach No. 1 since Lauryn Hill in 1998, reports Fader.

Many artists took to social media to congratulate Cardi B for her No. 1 including Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott.

Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’ž๐ŸŽ€ @iamcardib — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017