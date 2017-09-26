‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harrington And Rose Leslie Engaged

By Nina
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie, Jon Snow and Ygritte on GoT, are reportedly engaged.

The relationship rumors started circulating in 2012. They shortly thereafter split but announced they were together again in 2016 and were seen on the red carpet together for the Olivier Awards in London.

According to the Sun, the couple got engaged in September, but there has yet to be confirmation from either of the actors.

A source said:

“They’re yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they’ve got engaged. After moving in together this January he felt it was the right time to take the next step.”

