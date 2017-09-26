Gucci Mane Launches Clothing Line DELANTIC

By Nina
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

Gucci Mane has released clothing lines in the past with Supreme and Reebok, but DELANTIC marks the release of his own brand.

He’s gotten the help of consultant Todd Moscowitz, music manager and Theory executive Austin Rosen, and music journalist and partner in consignment sneaker shop Stadium Goods Minya Oh (AKA Miss Info) to launch DELANTIC.

According to High Snobiety, Peter and Patty Chung, who’ve previously worked for labels like Supreme, Stüssy, and UNDERCOVER among others, are working as creative directors.

