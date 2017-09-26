Kylie Jenner Is Five Months Pregnant, And It’s A Girl!

By Nina
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Another woman is joining the Kardashian clan!

TMZ has revealed that sources directly connected to the couple have confirmed that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with a baby girl!

It appears her boyfriend, Travis Scott, has been telling friends about the details of the pregnancy for the last two months, and Kylie is about 5 months pregnant now.

Interestingly enough, Kylie’s baby is due at roughly the same time that Kim and Kanye‘s new baby is due.

Is it weird pregnancy competition between the two? Maybe they want to improve ratings on Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Is Kim’s surrogate mother Kylie?

We’ll just have to wait and see when we hit January.

