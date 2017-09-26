Nike SB Unveils First Skate Shoe Designed For Women

Nike SB has designed a new skate shoe specifically designed for women for the first time ever.

The Bruin Highs are molded and shaped to fit a woman’s foot without compromising performance. According to High Snobiety, it has a “sculpted fit, shallow forefoot, tapered heel, tri-star pattern on foot bed for decreased weight and increased flexibility.”

Lacey Baker, a Nike SB Pro Skateboarder said:

“When you put on the Bruin, it automatically feels perfect. The shape inside the shoe fits perfectly around my foot. The back of the shoe has a slight tilt that grips my heel, while the shoe is wider towards the front, which provides that balance of support and freedom.”

The shoe will be available online and in select retailers on Oct. 5.

Click here to check out the design.