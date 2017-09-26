Nike SB Unveils First Skate Shoe Designed For Women

By Nina
Filed Under: bruin highs, lacey baker, nike, Shoes, skateboarding, Sneakers, Women
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Nike SB has designed a new skate shoe specifically designed for women for the first time ever.

The Bruin Highs are molded and shaped to fit a woman’s foot without compromising performance. According to High Snobiety, it has a “sculpted fit, shallow forefoot, tapered heel, tri-star pattern on foot bed for decreased weight and increased flexibility.”

Lacey Baker, a Nike SB Pro Skateboarder said:

“When you put on the Bruin, it automatically feels perfect. The shape inside the shoe fits perfectly around my foot. The back of the shoe has a slight tilt that grips my heel, while the shoe is wider towards the front, which provides that balance of support and freedom.”

The shoe will be available online and in select retailers on Oct. 5.

Click here to check out the design.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live