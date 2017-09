Drew Scott from “The Property Brothers” is shirtless and in his underwear on the web today! See the pics…

Drew Scott is on the new season of Dancing With The Stars and posted some pics showing some serious skin!

Here he is shirtless:

And here he is in his underwear getting a spraytan!

Soooo.. @theemmaslater said I needed a spray tan to bring out my #sexy for Latin night…be careful what you ask for! 😂🕺 #TeamHotProperty #DWTS A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

Enjoy the view!