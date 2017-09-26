See Post Malone’s Stage Dive Fail [Video]

Rapper Post Malone suffered an embarrassing stage dive fail.

He took a running leap into the St. Louis crowd while performing his latest hit “Rockstar,”

Unfortunately for Post Malone, nobody caught him because they had their hands full with phones recording the concert.

He tweeted, (quote) “Felt like Jack Black in School of Rocktonight when I staged dived and nobody caught my fat ass. Wish I had Lil Uzi body.” The rapper weighs about half what Post Malone does.