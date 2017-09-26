The Weeknd’s Crew Members Involved In Concert Rape Case

By Nina
Filed Under: Concert, Live Nation, rape, The Weeknd, Xo Tour Manager
(Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

Many major celebrities have a crew that helps protect and support them wherever they go, but let’s just hope that few of those crew members are as shady as these two guys in The Weeknd‘s crew…..

According to TMZ, two of The Weeknd’s temporary crew members are now being investigated after a woman claims they raped her backstage after one of the singer’s concerts.

Her report of the incident claims that the men used their “hands, feet, and teeth” to assault her, and it’s possible one of the men filmed it happening.

The Weeknd had already left the arena when the rape happened, and wasn’t involved in the attack or the investigation. However, those crew members can forget about their jobs, as XO Tour Manager and Live Nation Team told TMZ:

“Upon learning of the accusations that two members of our tour staff are facing, we immediately terminated their employment. We are working with the authorities to ensure they have access to any information or assistance they may need.”

For more information, head right here.

