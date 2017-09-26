Twitter Testing Raising Character Count To 280

Twitter announced that it will be upping the 140 character count to 280 for some test group users.

The test group will consist of people who use Twitter in certain languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese.

One of the biggest reasons the company is testing this added character count is because it’s more difficult for users writing in some languages to keep posts within the 140 limit than others, reports CNN. Users who Tweet in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, for example, can convey twice as much information in the character limit than those who type in English.

Twitter wrote in a blog post:

“Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people Tweeting in English, but it is not for those Tweeting in Japanese.”

Only a small test group will be able to use the 280 limit before it gets officially released, but all users will be able to see the longer posts.