Want Wonder Women To Be Bi-Sexual In The Next Film?

An LGBTQ activist named Gianna Collier-Pitts is trying to make this happen.
A Change.org petition has been launched to make Diana bisexual in the film’s 2019 sequel. I have signed it since I think this would send a powerful message to women and girls around the world.
Last year, Greg Rucka, a “Wonder Woman” comic writer confirmed that Diana was bisexual. The admission wasn’t much of a surprise, however, considering that the character’s origin story takes place on the female-only island.
“It’s supposed to be paradise. You’re supposed to be able to live happily. You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic and sexual relationship. And the only options are women.”