Want Wonder Women To Be Bi-Sexual In The Next Film?

An LGBTQ activist named Gianna Collier-Pitts is trying to make this happen.

A petition has been launched to make Diana bisexual in the film’s 2019 sequel. I have signed it since I think this would send a powerful message to women and girls around the world.

Gianna Collier-Pitts launched a Change.org petition to make Diana bisexual in the film’s 2019 sequel.

Last year, Greg Rucka, a “Wonder Woman” comic writer confirmed that Diana was bisexual. The admission wasn’t much of a surprise, however, considering that the character’s origin story takes place on the female-only island.

“It’s supposed to be paradise. You’re supposed to be able to live happily. You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic and sexual relationship. And the only options are women.”

Gianna Collier-Pitts said: “Making Wonder Woman bisexual on the big screen would make her the first openly LGBTQ superhero of any gender from either DC or Marvel’s cinematic universes, and would solidify her place as a true role model for women of all ages and identities.”