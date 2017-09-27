Fire Erupts At Popular Sacramento Amusement Park Funderland [VIDEO]

A concession stand at Sacramento’s popular amusement park Funderland burst into flames on Tuesday night (September 26), according to the Sacramento Bee.

A fire in the concession stand at Land Park's Funderland has been extinguished. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/p3iX3PMHL8 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 27, 2017

While it managed to destroy the concession stand, fire fighters were able to contain the blaze and it didn’t spread to any of the park’s rides.

Even better, no one was hurt by the blaze as the park was empty when it ignited.

Arson investigators are now trying to figure out how the fire started, and whether or not it was an accident.

