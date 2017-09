I think I’m going to have to go to the Super Bowl in 2018 because the rumor is, is that my boo Justin Timberlake is in talks to perform!

It has been almost over a decade since he hit the Super Bowl Halftime stage, and boy that was one to remember! That was the infamous nip slip fiasco that occurred while he was on stage with Janet Jackson!

This time he will be the sole performer with no surprise guests at Super Bowl LII.

Read more HERE!