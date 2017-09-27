Justin Timberlake Likely To Perform At 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Nina
Filed Under: janet jackson, Justin Timberlake, Nipplegate, Super Bowl Halftime Show
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

It’s been over a decade since Justin Timberlake last hit the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage, but it’s expected he will return again in 2018.

Us Weekly has reported that the Grammy-winner singer is finalizing a deal to make him the sole performer at the Super Bowl LII with no surprise guests.

As many may remember, the last time Timberlake took that stage was with Janet Jackson for a performance that ignited the infamous “Nipplegate” fiasco.

Hopefully this time will be less controversial……

For more information, head right here.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live