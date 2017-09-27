Justin Timberlake Likely To Perform At 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

It’s been over a decade since Justin Timberlake last hit the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage, but it’s expected he will return again in 2018.

Us Weekly has reported that the Grammy-winner singer is finalizing a deal to make him the sole performer at the Super Bowl LII with no surprise guests.

As many may remember, the last time Timberlake took that stage was with Janet Jackson for a performance that ignited the infamous “Nipplegate” fiasco.

Hopefully this time will be less controversial……

