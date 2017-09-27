Miley Cyrus Previews ‘Rainbowland’ Featuring Dolly Parton

By Robyn Collins

Miley Cyrus has revealed an upbeat, vibey snippet of her next new song, “Rainbowland,” and it features her legendary godmother Dolly Parton.

The bouncy, country-infused track is slated to appear on the singer’s upcoming album Younger Now, due out this Friday, September 29.

The Voice coach has previously shared “Week Without You,” “Younger Now” and the acoustic-driven lead single “Malibu.”

Check out the preview of “Rainbowland” below.