Police Name Yo Gotti ‘Person Of Interest’ In Young Dolph Shooting

TMZ is reporting that the police have named Yo Gotti a ‘person of interest‘ in the Young Dolph shooting.

The police have already arrested Corey McClendon in connection with the shooting.

Corey is also a Memphis native and is part of Yo Gotti’s crew.

Corey is wanted for attempted murder but it is still not determined if he is the one that actually shot Young Dolph.

Dolph was also shot at back in May but was left unharmed when his SUV was gunned down.

This story is still developing….

