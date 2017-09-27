Popular Pet Costumes

Pretty much all research says that our pets HATE when we put them in costumes. But we’re going to go ahead and ignore all that and do it anyway.

According to a new survey, 16% of people are planning on putting their pets in Halloween costumes this year. And here are the 10 most popular ones . . .

1. Pumpkin.

2. Hot dog.

3. Dog. (I’d assume this is a costume for a cat?)

4. Lion.

5. Pirate.

6. Bumblebee.

7. Devil.

8. A “Batman” character.

9. Ghost.

10. Cat. (I’d assume this is a costume for a dog?)

Check out more by clicking here.