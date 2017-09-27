Sonic Drive-Ins Planned To Open In Sacramento!

Filed Under: Fast Food, restaurant, Sacramento, Sonic Drive-In
Organic hamburgers are grilled at a outdoor Farmer's Market August 15, 2013, in Washington, DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. Richards
(Photo credit PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Do you like Sonic’s delicious burgers and milkshakes, but live in Sacramento?

Good news! The fast food chain will be opening three locations in the Sacramento area, ABC10 has learned.

“Sonic Drive-In is planning to open three new drive-ins in the Sacramento area in the next year,” said Drew Ritger, Senior Vice President of Development at Sonic. “We look forward to more opportunities to provide our unique menu items, friendly Carhop service and support for local public schools through our Limeades for Learning program.”

However, the report states it is unclear where the newly-added restaurants will be located.

The nearest locations from Sacramento are in Woodland and Roseville.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live