Sonic Drive-Ins Planned To Open In Sacramento!

Do you like Sonic’s delicious burgers and milkshakes, but live in Sacramento?

Good news! The fast food chain will be opening three locations in the Sacramento area, ABC10 has learned.

“Sonic Drive-In is planning to open three new drive-ins in the Sacramento area in the next year,” said Drew Ritger, Senior Vice President of Development at Sonic. “We look forward to more opportunities to provide our unique menu items, friendly Carhop service and support for local public schools through our Limeades for Learning program.”

However, the report states it is unclear where the newly-added restaurants will be located.

The nearest locations from Sacramento are in Woodland and Roseville.