Strange Things You Can Have Mailed Anonymously

While it’s never been easier to send an email, text or message on social media, it’s also never been easier to send weird stuff in the mail to friends and enemies.

Here’s a rundown of some of the strangest deliveries you can make:

Potato – AnonymousPotato.com allows you to send a potato with a message or picture on it. Just because.

– AnonymousPotato.com allows you to send a potato with a message or picture on it. Just because. The Middle Finger – For about five bucks, you can have BirdByMail.com send a greeting card with a customized message, featuring a picture of the middle finger.

– For about five bucks, you can have BirdByMail.com send a greeting card with a customized message, featuring a picture of the middle finger. Sand – When you send a special box from RuinDays.com, the person who receives your gift will open it and spill a bunch of sand on their carpet that will probably stay there for the rest of their life.

– When you send a special box from RuinDays.com, the person who receives your gift will open it and spill a bunch of sand on their carpet that will probably stay there for the rest of their life. Prank Candles – While the packages from Prankcandles.com claim the candles smell like apple pie or fresh roses or vanilla, they actually smell like wet farts and bad breath when you burn them.

