Waiter Accidentally Drops Hot Soup On Young Child’s Face [VIDEO]

A Chinese waiter is making headlines after surveillance video shows that he may have accidentally disfigured a young child…..

According to The Sun, video captured from the restaurant’s security cameras showed the waiter slipping as he walked a pot of very hot soup over to the table where a child was sitting with his family.

As the waiter fell, he dropped the soup right into the child’s unsuspecting face!

While it’s incredibly likely the child suffered severe burns, it’s still unknown what the extent of his injuries are.

His parents have spoken out against the restaurant, however, as they say it was there duty to keep the floors clean and spill free and that a trolley should have been used to deliver the soup.

[Graphic Video]

