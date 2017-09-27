Woman Nicki Minaj Stabbed Speaks Out On Twitter [PICS]

By Nina
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BMI)

Do you remember Nicki Minaj‘s childhood bully, Dameka, who Minaj claimed to have beat up when she was 11?

Well, she’s speaking out about the beat down, and she’s saying Nicki’s story isn’t quite accurate.

According to MTO News, Dameka Williams spoke out on Twitter about the post, saying:

“B**** you proud of that s***? You ruined the party for everyone and i still got the scars on my leg from when you stabbed me with a fork.”

When someone called her out for picking on Minaj first, Dameka fired back:

“I told her she can’t sing and that she should stick to rapping and she started throwing punches!”

Nicki has yet to respond……

For more info, and to see screenshots of the Tweets and a photo of Dameka and Minaj together, head right here.

