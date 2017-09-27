Woman Notices Scratch On Her Car, Finds An Apology Note And A Surprise

While leaving work for the day, a Colorado woman noticed a scratch on her bumper. However, while driving home she discovered an envelope attached to her left-side mirror.

Inside was an apology letter, $40 in cash and half of a marijuana joint, per a report from KUSA.

“I was laughing so hard on the way home that somebody took the time to leave me a note and leave me money and half a joint,” Mandi Shepard said.

The note read, “Hey I am very sorry truley [sic]. I am such a dumb***. Please forgive me. Sorry 4 the scratch man.”

According to the report, Shepard says she’ll use the money to try to buff out the scratch, but claims she has no use for the joint.

“I’m not a smoker. I’m a runner. I don’t know what I’m going to do with it,” she said.

